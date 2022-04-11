twenty nine young Nigerians, at the weekend, graduated from the Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Limietd (MEMMCOL), Metering School in Mowe, Ogun State.

They were trained on meter manufacturing, installation and maintenance as well as energy auditing for a period of two weeks at the institution.

Twelve of the female graduates were sponsored by Keystone Bank under its Keystone Bank Women Economic Empowerment Committee (KWEEC).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Chairman, MEMMCOL Metering School, Kola Balogun, said opportunities in the power sector were endless for young Nigerians and could help address unemployment in the country.

“The opportunities in the power sector is limitless. meter installation is just one aspect and you know we have a huge metering gap in the country. We have a responsibility to address the unemployment situation in the country today and one of the ways we are doing that is to subsidise our training and partner other organisations to give opportunities to Nigerians.

“We commend Keystone Bank for sponsoring some of the graduates and we are appealing to other corporate organisations as well as state and local governments to also key into this initiative to positively engage our women and youths,” he said.

He said stakeholders in the power sector were working on developing a framework for meter auditors and inspectors to handle tariff dispute between customers and electricity distribution companies.

Balogun advised the graduates to adhere to the ethics of the industry by not conniving with customers to engage in meter bypass and energy theft which were inimical to the growth of the power sector.

Chairperson of KWEEC, Helen Maiyegun, said the committee was set up in line with the directive of Central Bank of Nigeria for commercial banks to support empowerment of women in Nigeria.

Maiyegun said the beneficiaries were selected from Lagos, Kwara and Nasarawa states, adding that the training was aimed at giving them opportunities to thrive in the power sector.

Chairman, Academic Board, Momas Metering School, Ademola Olorunfemi, said the intensive training had equipped the graduates to add value to Nigeria and its economy.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Marian Marcus-Johnson, thanked Keystone Bank and Momas for facilitating the training and promised to positively utilise the knowledge imparted on them by the school.