From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Jigawa State have arrested one Obinna Okun for being in possession of 400 capsules of Tramadol tablets.

The suspect, aged 29 was arrested in Adiyan village in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State . following a credible intelligence.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shisu Adam on Sunday explained that detectives eventually succeeded in nabbing the suspect at the motor park in Guri.

The statement said that the suspect has been taken into custody added that he will be charged to court upon the completion of the on going investigation.

The statement assured that the Command would sustain its raid of the criminal hideouts and blàckspots across the 27 local government areas of the state while appealing to the members of the public to continue to report àny suspicious face or movement to the nearest police station. in the state