A 29-year-old man, Hammed Rafiu, who allegedly assaulted one Omolara Mercy was on Wednesday docked at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, whose address was not provided at the court, is facing a one-count charge of assault.

Rafiu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, granted the accused N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court with a valid identification card.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, the accused committed the offence on Oct. 4 at about 10:30 a.m at Ado Ekiti.

Okunade said that the offence contravened Section 86 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Vol.1, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

The court adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention. (NAN)