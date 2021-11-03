From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State College of Health Technology (ASCOHT), Obosi has secured five full years accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for five departments of the institution.

Provost of the college, Dr. Robinson Mgbakogu, said with the accreditation, graduates of the college can now proceed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the first time since its establishment in 1992 by law of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

He listed the departments granted full accreditation as Environmental Health Technology, Medical Imaging Technology, Health Information Management, Medical Laboratory Technician and Medical X-Ray Technician.

The provost lauded Governor Willie Obiano for the support in gaining the accreditation and commended efforts of the Chairman Governing Council of the school, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, members of the council, management and staff who worked like one family in their avowed goal to train qualified health technology professionals in the school.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said the college also received two years provisional accreditation from Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria for the new department- Medical X -ray Technician programme which was established in 2021, while also waiting to receive the accreditation report for Medical Laboratory Technician from Medical Laboratory Society Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

“Our college remains the choice of ever increasing number of candidates seeking admission into college of Health Technology in Nigeria. This has been attributed to the growing reputation of excellence which the college enjoys, as well as the recent improved learning conditions, teaching aids, infrastructure and increased feeling of safety in the college,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .