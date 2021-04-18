Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Not less than 291 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Enugu State would benefit from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Consequently, a State Training of Trainers (STOT) for BHCPF Capacity Building in the state has been concluded where 40 senior health workers, drawn from the 17 council areas of the state, participated in the week-long training.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, who disclosed this at the end of training stated that the training was the first step for the preparation to implement the national BHCPF programme in the state at the primary healthcare centres (PHCs).

Explaining that the participants would step the training down to council areas and PHCs with the help of a manual, Ugwu said, “This BHCPF programme is important to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and ENS-PHCDA as well as our other health development partners.

“BHCPF, for short, will lead to the infrastructure and facility improvement at the PHCs as well as drug availability in the PHC facilities.”

Ugwu noted that the 291 PHCs in the programme had ensured at least one PHC in each ward of the state for even spread adding that the BHCPF, which would be operated in the model of the state’s Health Insurance Scheme, would give rural residents affordable, comprehensive and efficient healthcare.

He said, “When the BHCPF programme starts running, our PHCs and their services will improve and the financial health-burden of rural dwellers will reduce drastically.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood or community will access continuous standardized healthcare services with little token that will not be a burden on their pockets.”

While thanking Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting programmes meant to alleviate disease burden of residents, especially the poor in remote localities, Ugwu said, “With BHCPF, the state government will be able to reach the poor and downtrodden as well as give our rural people comprehensive and affordable healthcare.”