A total of 292 army officers are to sit for the 2020 Senior Staff Course Qualifying examination (SSCQE).

The examination would hold at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre (ICC), Lt-Gen Ihejirika auditorium, Jaji Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that examination is conducted by Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and is expected to last for one week.

The examination’s President and Commander TRACDOC, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, said while addressing the candidates on Sunday at Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna that the examinations were a key determinant to their progress in the Army.

“As you are aware, the SSCQE is a major prerequisite for you to attend the Senior Staff Course at the AFCSC here in Jaji or any of the subscribed staff colleges oversees.

“Hence, the need for you to qualify requires no further emphasis.

“The examination is an assessment of your present level of proficiency as well as a determinant of your capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to you in future,’’ Irabor said.

The Examination President said that competent and dedicated members of the examination panel had put together “far and acceptable requirements and solutions for the examination’’.

He urged the officers to be serious and determined, so as to produce the best results.

He assured them of absolute integrity and understanding of members of the examination panel.

“There is no excuse for failure and I expect nothing short of 100 per cent pass in this examination,’’ the commander said.

He warned that the Army has zero-tolerance for examination malpractice and reminded the candidates that the Army headquarters policy allows a maximum of three attempts for each candidate to pass the examination.

“I urge you all, particularly those on second or last attempt, to put in your best in order to obtain the minimum marks required to qualify.

“Please remember the times we are in and ensure you respect all the protocols concerning COVID-19.’’

He urged them to observe all the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines set toward curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)