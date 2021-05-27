By Chinwendu Obienyi

Two hundred and ninety-two Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ekiti State have benefited from the Sterling Bank Tourism Development Fund.

The beneficiaries were part of the 2000 entrepreneurs listed for empowerment through financing, capacity development programmes and digital marketing support for the accelerated development of the tourism value chain in Ekiti communities.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Ado Ekiti, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism, Ekiti State, said that his Ministry was established in 2019 to harness Ekiti’s rich tourism resources. These resources include Ikogosi Warm and Cold Spring Resort, Efon Alaaye Waterfall, Ipole-Iloro Waterfall, Oriole and Olosunta Hills, Ero Dam and Lake, recreational parks, natural sceneries, cultural festivals, historical relics, and monuments.

“We partnered with Sterling Bank Plc to properly harness these tourism resources for economic regeneration, wealth creation, and the generation of employment opportunities across our communities by eliminating the funding barriers limiting our tourism entrepreneurs.”

“Beyond infrastructure development, we are aware that only financially included tourism operators can deliver services that would meet the expectation of tourists. We are glad that more tourism entrepreneurs are accessing funding to improve their business. I urge all beneficiaries of the Sterling Tourism Development Fund to make productive use of it,” Professor Bakare advised.