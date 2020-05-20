Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total of 292 Nigerians stranded in the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the arrival on his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama.

The evacuees, the minister added, were transported back to the country by the Saudi Arabian Government.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine,” Onyeama said.