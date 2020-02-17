Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A free surgical medical outreach programme organized by the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) in partnership with the Kebbi State Government has successfully treated 295 patients with various ailments.

The State Commissioner for Health, Honourable Ja’afar Mohammed Zuru, who disclosed this while briefing reporters at the closing ceremony of the programme held at the Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo, noted that the outreach recorded 95 per cent success.

Zuru stated that during the surgical treatment the outreach treated 42 patients for procedures related to Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 77 for General & Pediatric Surgery, 10 for Plastic Surgery, 14 for Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, 7 for Maxillofacial Surgery, 6 for Urology Surgery, 74 for Dental Surgery, 65 for Opthalmology related cases, making grand total of 295 patients treated.

He noted that the outreach had targeted 200 patients when it started operation on the Feb 9, stressing that the college surgeons had rendered tremendous humanitarian service to the people of the state.

According to him, “two hundred and ninety-five (295) patients have been treated successfully and they are receiving medications at their various domains.

“We want to thank the State Government, under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his concern and financial support towards providing free healthcare to people of the state.”

The Commissioner also commended the surgeons from WACS for considering Kebbi State as one of their areas for service to humanity.

Earlier, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Women to the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zahra’u Atiku Wali, explained that the exercise had made a significant impact particularly on the lower classes who cannot afford to pay the medical bills of their surgical procedures.

She commended the Governor’s wife for her tremendous efforts in ensuring that the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) carried out the programme in Kebbi State.

In his address, the Director Medical Services, Kebbi State Ministry of Health, Dr Shehu Mohammed Koko, commended all medical team for their tireless effort in making the exercise a success.