Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About 29,525 students have resumed for academic activities across various public secondary schools in the 25 local government areas of Delta State.

The returning students will participate in this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, yesterday, on the preparedness of the state, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said all arrangements have been perfected to ensure a smooth academic period in school.

Ukah, who confirmed that materials to prevent spread of COVID-19 had successfully be distributed to schools, said adequate measures were in place to ensure prescribed protocols are maintained by students and teachers.

“We expect to have just 20 students in a class to ensure physical distancing. In Delta State, we have be in constant touch with the Federal Government and we have been fine tuning strategies for resumption.