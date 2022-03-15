From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), yesterday, said

29,915 of the 38,639 candidates who sat for the 2021 May/June NBC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

The Registrar, Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said this in Benin, during the release of the 2021 NABTEB examination results.

She said 29,915, representing 76.30 per cent obtained five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language while 29,923 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 88.1 per cent of the candidates who sat for the same examination.

Isiugo-Abanih said 38,793 candidates registered for the examinations but 38,639 sat for it in 1,696 centres.

He said 197 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

The NABTEB boss identified inadequate funding of technical and vocational education training (TVET) programmes and institution, insufficient technical teachers, equipment and materials for practical training among others as challenging confronting the institution.

She urged parents and guidance to take the advantage of the large network of NABTEB across 36 states to register their wards for the certificate examination.

She, however, commended the NABTEB chairman, Angwe, for his continued support to the organisation, especially in assenting to the release of the result.