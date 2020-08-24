Afropop musician and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has unveiled Innobia Cooperatives Organisation (Innobia Allied Ltd), an agro-allied business concern with headquarters in Nigeria and branches in Israel and the United Kingdom.

During a live chat with Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, at the virtual ringing of the gong to close the market on Monday, July 13, 2020, 2Baba stated that the initiative was birthed out of the desire to key into the government policy of diversification of the economy through agriculture and its ancillary businesses.

“We want to create jobs for our youths and empower our women in order to break the chain of poverty and contribute meaningfully to the economy. Our target is to empower a minimum of 1,000 youths in each of the 36 states and the FCT by the year 2021,” he declared.

He added that, “on behalf of the board and management of Innobia, I seek your support and partnership in our bid to achieve the ultimate objective of addressing the issues of food sufficiency and job creation for our people.”

Working in partnership with seasoned local and international agribusiness experts and concerns, Idibia commenced the Innobia operations months ago. The pilot project to engage, train and empower 10,000 women and youths in rice and soybeans production is ongoing in Benue State.