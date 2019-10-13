Edo Government has said that popular Nigeria music artist, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a, 2face Idibia, will lead some Nigerian artists to the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), holding in the state from Oct. 19 to 26.

A statement, issued in Benin on Sunday by Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, said all was set for a successful hosting of the culture fiesta by the state.

He said “We are set for the NAFEST holding in the state. If you go around Benin City, you will observe that the city is bubbling.

“It has taken a colourful turn of branding, posters and billboards regarding the festival is everywhere for tourists to obtain necessary information.

“This year’s festival is going to have a Benin flavour, as it coincides with the celebration of the coronation of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

“So, we have the preparations for all of that covered,” he said.

Osagie said that a longlist of Nigerian artists would be in Benin for the festival, which would feature local and international arts, assuring that the festival would be a world-class outing.

He added, “We are very certain that we will put up a good show. Edo is the cradle of culture and arts in the country and we will ensure that tourists get a feel of our assets.

“Artists in Igun Street are already prepared for the festival, as they have promised to give discounts to those who patronise them during the festival.

“The Society of Nigerian Artists has also planned an exhibition to showcase the artwork of its members. So, we have a full bouquet of activities lined up.”(NAN)