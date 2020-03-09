Fast rising artiste, 2free has unleashed yet another hit single titled CONCENTRATION shortly after releasing his trending song titled Ire.

Produced by Teemode, the song CONCENTRATION is a melodic medium paced song enriched with a unique beat and a blend of mind-soothing sound.

The song is certainly a litmus test for the Ire frontline record super star as reviews so far from social media and interactions on radio and TV stations reveal wide acceptance by music lovers, especially on the streets of Lagos where the artiste has got a fast rising fan-base.

Enjoy the unique song and share your thoughts on all social networks via the handles below. You can follow him @iamoba2free and @officialirerecords