Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over two million children would be vaccinated against measles and meningitis in 23 local government areas of Benue State.

Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, disclosed this during a media briefing in Makurdi, yesterday.

He said both measles and meningitis immunization are to run concurrently in the excrsise slatded to hold between November 16 – 23.

Ageda said 1,108,990 children between the ages of nine – 59 months are to be immunized against measles, while 1,043,755 children between 12 – 59 months would be immunized against meningitis.

He also said 1,058,750 doses of meningitis vaccines, as well as 1,101,690 measles vaccines, would be used during the exercise.

Ageda said arrangements had been made to ensure that children in hard-to-reach areas are vaccinated.

According to him, the Primary Healthcare Board would be partnering with security agencies to ensure the security of health workers throughout the exercise.

He said the Board plans to use 1,743 officials broken down into teams for the campaign. He said a team comprises, three vaccinators, three recorders, one crowd controller and one community mobilizer.

The said the vaccination would hold between 7am to 2pm daily, while a mop up exercise would also take place for few days after the conclusion of the main exercise to ensure that every child within the stipulated ages are vaccinated.

He said the immunization is free and that an accountability framework and task force on immunization headed by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu has been put in place to sanction defaulters.

Ageda, urged the media to support the exercise was successful.