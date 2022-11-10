By Omodele Adigun

Udeme Edet James, a customer ofc Lafarge Africa Plc in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has emerged the second car winner at the prize presentation ceremony of Lafarge Africa’s WinBETA promo held at the Lafarge Africa Depot, KM 2, Ekim Iman Etinan Highway in Uyo.

A total of 25 customers from the region were also rewarded with various prizes which include tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, industrial fans and generating sets. Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc., appreciated the customers for their immense contribution to the growth and success of the company in the previous year.

“The WinBETA promo is our way of showing our sincere appreciation to all our esteemed customers, who have been with us over the years. We will continue to support and stand with our customers in every way.

“Thank you for your partnership.’Speaking at the reward event in Uyo, Anthoni-Louis Okojie, Head of Sales, East, Lafarge Africa Plc, while congratulating the lucky winners, said the event was significant because it was a testament to Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to impacting and rewarding its customers for their contributions and commitment to the company.

‘’We at Lafarge Africa are excited to celebrate our customers today and further collaborate with them by delivering value and consistent business improvement opportunities. Today’s event is a truly remarkable one,’ he said.Also speaking at the event, Itune Brown, Marketing Communications & Brands Manager, Lafarge Africa Plc stated that the promo aims to reward customers who have over the years made Lafarge Africa’s range of building solutions their first choice for their building and construction needs, from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects. “We are excited to have this promo nationwide, it is targeted to celebrate and reward customers who buy any bag of our company’s products over the period. This has allowed us to further raise awareness, drive brand visibility of our wide range of building solutions and encourage more people to experience our brands. We are also confident that users will be very satisfied with our products as they deliver the best performance for specific or general applications to build their dream structures,” she added.The winners all took turns expressing their appreciation to Lafarge Africa for the promo and prizes they received. They applauded the leading building solutions company for always giving its loyal customers opportunities to win wonderful prizes that impact their lives. “In his reaction, the Star Prize Winner, Udeme Edet James, said: “I am very excited and I don’t know what to say. Lafarge has made me a car owner. This is a wonderful gift. I am overjoyed. I have always believed in Lafarge. Kudos to them, they always give quality prizes. I will forever remain with Lafarge.”Last month in Ibadan, Mrs Olubunmi Abegunde of Hephzibah Block Industry in Elebu Road, Oyo State, emerged as the WinBETA promo first-star prize winner of a Kia Salon Car. Lafarge Africa launched the WinBeta Promo campaign in August 2022 to reward its end-user customers across the country for their contributions and commitment to the company. -Ends -About Lafarge Africa Plc Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world’s green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa. Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng