Femi Ajala of Ikeja Golf Club, on Saturday, saw off the challenge of over 100 other golfers to win the star prize at the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day, which held at Ikeja Golf Club.

Ajala’s stellar outing earned him a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, one-year free DStv Premium package subscription. He also won, courtesy of soft drinks bottling giants, Pepsi, a 12-month supply of Pepsi and Aquafina bottle water.

The second prize at the event went to Jimoh Ogundare, who earned a business class ticket to a five-star hotel in Kigali, Rwanda; while the third went to Tony Onwu for a weekend stay at the swanky Marriott Hotel, Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In his address at the dinner held to round off the event, Ikeja Golf Club captain, Taiwo Joda, thanked DStv and and Pepsi for supporting the tournament. He urged them to adopt the Ikeja Golf Club as the primary location for the DStv Premium Golf tournament.

Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Osunkeye, congratulated the participants for a successful outing and assured the Ikeja Golf Club of his company’s commitment to the partnership.

“We are happy to be intimately involved with Ikeja Golf Club. We hope to continue to expand the scope and diversity of this event and like you can see the SuperSport channel is present. We hope to continue to forge this partnership,” Osunkeye said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Chief Marketing Manager, 7Up Bottling Company, Norden Thurston, also expressed delight at being associated with the event.

“The reason we are here is because we believe so much in partnerships and friendships.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

We have had a strong partnership with DStv for a number of years sponsoring Big Brother Naija.

“More importantly, Pepsi wants to grow a partnership with the Ikeja Golf Club. So, I hope this is one of the many events we are going to have here,” said Thurston.