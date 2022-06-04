The much awaited second edition of Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST), yesterday begins in grand style at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suit, Lagos.

The tourney with the ultimate prize tag of 250,000 naira, saw top scrabblers jostling for glory in the two days championship billed to end today, Saturday June 4.

With a total of sixteen round of games, tournament sponsor Emmanuel Egbele hinted all hands are on deck to fish out the best. He however promised to keep championing the competition till it emerge cynosure of all eyes in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“ It was a difficult one bringing top scrabblers together to compete against each other. This is the second edition of the championship and I can tell you it has not been easy in terns of searching for sponsorship.

“ Despite this, I see myself as a achiever and I can vow next edition will be more superb than this. The main reason behind this is to keep opening opportunity for our players to showcase their talent and to have a competitive environment where they will be able to know each other ability. We all know that Nigeria is one of the top nation in the world in terms of scrabble and this players always look for opportunity to make it to the top. Me organizing this is just away of giving back to the community.

“ It’s obvious not everyone know much about the game, so I derived pleasure funding this for the betterment of the game. I’m so glad we are still able to make this happen despite the economic situation of things. Ordinarily, with the challenges we have, it was almost becoming not possible but I thank God for where we are right now. We are just through with the opener and the closing will be coming up today.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .