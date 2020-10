All is set for the inauguration ceremony of the 8-man committee members for the 2nd edition of the Gov. Wike Pre-Season football tournament.

The Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, would perform the epoch making event billed for today at the Conference room of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports.

A total of 16 teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the Nigeria National League (NNL) are expected to trade tackles at the tournament.