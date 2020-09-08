Europe’s football governing body UEFA has praised Victor Osimhen after he scored his second hat-trick for Napoli, in their 4-0 win against Teramo in last Friday’s pre-season game.

Osimhen netted his first hat-trick in Napoli’s second pre-season game in their 11-0 thrashing of L’Aquila.

He then repeated the feat in the game against Teramo who play in the Italian third division.

Osimhen opened scoring for Napoli in the 4th minute and added the second goal on 61st. And in the 65th minute Osimhen completed his hat-trick to help Napoli record another friendly win.

And commenting on Osimhen’s hat-trick, UEFA wrote on their verified Europa League Twitter handle: ”Two games, six goals.

“Another pre-season game, another hat-trick for @victorosimhen9.”

Osimhen and his Napoli teammates will open their Serie A campaign against Parma.