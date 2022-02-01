The CEO of Amender Sports, Ahmed Kayode Abdulwahab, organiser of the Amender 10km road race billed to hold in Ibadan, has announced March 27, 2022 for the second edition of the long distance meets.

Abdulwahab, who is also a distance race athlete, said the race was established out of dearth of competitions for the distance runners, to further create opportunity and a platform to be engaged in a competitive atmosphere.

He disclosed further that new categories which includes a three kilometer race has been introduced into this year’s event to encourage and give room for junior secondary schools students that want to participate in the race.

“The last edition was won by a 15 years old athlete from Plateau State, Paul James, who dusted others to finish the 10 kilometre marathon with 25min 37sec. We want to encourage our kids here too to embrace distance races,’’ said the organiser. Oyo State Ministry of Youths and Oyo State Sports Council have endorsed the 10km road race while Abdulwahab is appealing to corporate bodies and individuals to assist in sustaining the project.