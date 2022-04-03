The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji, yesterday began an inspection of the Second Niger Bridge project.

The Finance Minister who led other top government officials to the site arrived at the bridge at exactly 11:45a.m. was joined by the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Gilbert Ibezim, in inspecting the project.

Her visit is coming barely three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari conducted an inspection on the spate of work on the project.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Buhari who was then represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the MD of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Orji; and other top government officials.

The project, implemented by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in the Southeast region.

The bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old Niger bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region.

The project constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc with the construction of a 1.6km bridge over the River Niger, is scheduled for completion in August 2022, while construction of two secondary bridges at CH25+166 (Amakom Village Road) and CH28+304 (Atani Road) spanning 21.7m each, have now been completed, and demolition of existing flyover and construction of new interchange at CH34+100 (Onitsha-Owerri Road), scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the finance minister described the Second Niger Bridge as a very significant project for the Federal Government.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

She said the government attached so much importance to the Second Niger Bridge project because of the huge developmental impact the project would have on the lives of Nigerians.

Mrs Ahmed expressed satisfaction on the pace and quality of the job done by both the NSIA and Julius Berger.

“Today is a very significant day in the construction circle of the Second Niger Bridge, this is one of the most iconic projects in the country cost at an initial contract cost of N205 billion.

“Today, we have been able to fund this project with N157 billion and I’m here to see where all this money is going to. And also, the significance of today is that the two ends of the bridge are being put together and this is the final phase of the work in truly competing the project and the finishing work of the bridge.

“So technically, I can report to Mr President that I have seen where all the N157 billion has gone to. This is a project that is very dear to the President and it is designed to uplift the lives and livelihood of the people of the Southeast and other parts of the country and we do hope that when this project comes on stream, it will ease traffic, will enhance commercial activities and improve the lives of the people of the state.

“And also, I am happy to see the ladies I am seeing at the construction site, not all men. Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this project and I want to on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She said that through the project, the Federal Government has been able to create about 20,000 jobs at the construction site.

Speaking on the funding structure of the project, the NSIA MD said that the Second Niger Bridge is one of the three projects being funded from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The other two projects are the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project and the Lagos-Ibadan express road project.

“The PIDF is a special fund set up by PMB managed by the NSIA. The NSIA brought some of its own capital and the capital provided by FG and the capital from returned loot from Sani Abacha.

“So, when you said PPP, it is the NSIA and the partnership of the Federal Government and NSIA is the one coordinating the fund from investors.

“So, as it stands now, it is purely the NSIA and the Federal Government that is the face of the project today,” Orji explained.

When asked if those whose lands were affected by the project have been adequately compensated, Orji said a significant portion of the compensation has been settled by the government.

He said more assessment is still being made with a view to compensating those that will still be affected as the project progresses.

On whether the completion date is still feasible based on the progress of work done, the NSIA boss expressed optimism that the project will be completed on schedule.

“What we’ve seen on ground is very important. April 2 for us marks the end of civil work of the bridge and we needed to leave here today.

“And as you can see, casting is going on at the moment. So, it’s a very iconic period for us and it is unique because of the timing of the finance minister who came and witnessed it,” he said.

Also speaking, Anambra deputy governor said that the state government is very excited about the pace of work done so far.

“This is one of the projects that we are excited about. This bridge will be used by us all and I am happy to see the rate of work as it is going. We urge the Federal Government that they should stick to the October timeline delivery period,” Ibezim pleaded.