The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has commended the engineering excellence of Julius Berger Construction Plc for the quality of work done on the secind Niger Bridge.

Gambari who led a Federal Government delegation to inspect the 2nd River Niger Bridge that is being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on March 8, 2022 said he was please with the engineering prowess of the company . Other dignitaries in the entourage of the Chief of Staff included the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji.

The inspection visit commenced at the Owerri interchange end of the project, where the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Richter, made a presentation to the Chief of Staff on the progress of the ongoing works. Richter spoke of Julius Berger’s introduction and implementation of innovative solutions for soil improvement using the Geotextile Encased Sand Columns (GEC) system for base reinforcement. The innovation, Richter said, is a foundation method for embankments on ground with low bearing capacity. It also consist of mega prefabricated vertical drains (PVD), which speeds up the settlement and consolidation process, in which settlement happens within construction period.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .