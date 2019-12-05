Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu has urged the governors of the southeast zone to take the project of the second Niger bridge and the Enugu airport seriously.

Iwuayanwu while speaking to our correspondent in Owerri yesterday advised the governors to seriously monitor the projects which he described as very important to the zone.

He is also optimistic that the project would be completed following the commitment of president Muhammodu Buhari.

According to Iwuayanwu “I believe it is realisable and I believe Buhari’s government has shown commitment than any other government, I don’t have any doubt that the present government is serious about it .

The elder statesman described the second Niger bridge as an important gateway to the people of southeast and Africa as a whole.

“it is a very important bridge to everybody not only to southeast but to the whole of Africa , it will be a gateway to anybody who wants to travel to other parts of Africa. Iwuayanwu said.

He continued “I want to congratulate Buhari for the effort his government is making, also on Enugu airport he approved N10 billion , the important thing is to make sure the contractors are doing well .

“I want the governors of the southeast to be interested in the construction of the second Niger bridge and also the Enugu airport , out of respect he has for us he approved N10 billion, I expect the five southeast governors not to just watch but to monitor physically the projects so that if there is any problem they can report to leaders of Igbo land” Iwuayanwu stated.