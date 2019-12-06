Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu has called on South East governors to take keen interest in the Second Niger bridge and the Enugu airport projects.

Iwuayanwu who spoke to Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday, advised the governors to closely monitor the projects which he described as important to the zone. He is optimistic that the project would be completed following the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I believe it is realisable and I believe Buhari’s government has shown commitment than any other government; I don’t have any doubt that the present government is serious about it (completion of second Niger Bridge.)”

“It is a very important bridge to everybody, not only to South East but to the whole of Africa. I want governors of the South East to be interested in the construction of the second Niger bridge and also the Enugu airport. The president, out of respect for the zone, has approved N10 billion. I expect the five South East governors, not to just watch, but monitor physically the projects so that if there is any problem they can report to leaders of Igboland.”