From Isaac Anumihe

As President Muhammadu Buhari braces up to commission the 2nd Niger Bridge in three weeks, there are strong indications that the bridge may equally be tolled alongside other federal highways.

So far, 11 construction firms have indicated interest to manage and toll 12 selected highways across the nation.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The concessionaires (firms) will assume the responsibilities to develop and manage their respective highways for an agreed period of time, including the economic rights over all revenue-generating commercial activities from the Highway Economy along the Right of Way.

Describing the Second Niger Bridge as a national infrastructure with immense socio-economic benefits for the contiguous states and the entire nation, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari who in the company of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Dr Chris Ngige, and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, inspected the bridge on Tuesday, March 8, said that the project has once again demonstrated the president’s commitment to the bridging of the infrastructure gap in the country.

He said that the project being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is funded through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund in conjunction with NSIA.

On tolling of the asset when completed, Gambari said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had developed a National Tolling Policy (NTP) for the entire nation and that whether or not the bridge would be tolled was not the key issue, adding that the priority of the government was to get the project delivered.

He added that if the road was eventually tolled, there would be an alternative route.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘So, when this bridge is tolled, the old bridge is an alternative route, so you have the choice to make between speed and price,’ he said.

Speaking on the possibility of managing the bridge through a concession arrangement, the Minister of Works and Housing said the major responsibility of the government was to deliver the project in collaboration with NSIA saying: ‘Once we have finished if they choose to concession, they can concession.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In a statement, Fashola explained that the ministry has secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council on a National Tolling Policy that is of international standard.

‘Concessioning of projects is regulated by law. There are rules on how it is done. We are currently supervising the concession of 12 highways across Nigeria through the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) and the process is open to the general public.

‘So, if we choose to concession this one, it will also be open to the general public,’ he said.

He stated that the Chief of Staff to the President was on a tour of the project to see that what the ministry has been reporting is in consonance with what is happening on the bridge so that he can brief Mr President appropriately.

The minister said work on the bridge had reached an appreciable level and appealed to the communities around the impressive Second Niger Bridge to bear with the Federal Government as power supply was going to be interrupted for two weeks to put finishing touches to the project, adding that adequate notice would be given ahead when that would be done.

The Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State and the Engineer Representative of the 2nd Niger Bridge, Engineer Ajani Adeyemo said that the existing Niger Bridge was built in 1965 noting that it has remained the crucial East-West link over the years.

However, due to age and excessive axle load and the heavy traffic congestion arising from the enhanced economic activities in the South-East and South-South transport corridors, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing initiated the second Niger Bridge which has attained 93 per cent completion under the leadership of President Buhari.

According to him, the bridge when completed would reduce the strain on the existing Niger Bridge, improve traffic flow, improve health, security and create opportunities for the host communities as well as Nigerians to improve their socio-economic activities.