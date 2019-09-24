Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Scores of workers at the ongoing Second Niger Bridge project and host communities in Anambra and Delta states, yesterday, shutdown the Julius Berger Yard office at Bridgehead, Onitsha, demanding the sack of the project director, Fredrick Josef Wiser.

The group protested none compliance of agreement between the host communities and the contractor, Julius Berger on compensation, employment of adhoc staff, skilled and unskilled staff, supplies as well as sack of some workers.

The 10 host communities marched around River Niger Bridgehead and blocked the Berger yard gate with placards of various inscriptions such as: “Wiser must go,” “the Second Niger Bridge project director is highhanded,” “Fashola goofed over the alleged demand of N10 billon for compensation,” “Fashola lied against us,” “Wiser sacked over 90 percent of workers,” “He is a racist, “We demand implementation of Federal Government’s policy on local content from Julius Berger on Second Niger withheld by Wiser,” among others.

As the host communities blocked the Julius Berger yard at Bridgehead, the workers were inside the yard also protesting the management of the contracting firm, demanding the removal of Wiser over alleged policy against the workers.

Leader of the protesters and the General, host Communities Liaison Officer (CLO), Peter Okafor, demanded the sack of Wiser over alleged highhandedness and neglect of the plight of the community.