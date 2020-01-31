Zika Bobby

In its bid to tackle irresponsible and underage drinking, the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), yesterday, said it had committed N170 million in its second phase billed to begin in March, 2020.

DIBAN’s chairman, Patrick Anegbe, said the campaign which started last year had begun to yield positive results as the association spent N90 million in its first phase.

“The first phase was executed using a massive media campaign. While we recognise that we are not there yet, it is instructive that we have begun, believing that our efforts will yield the dividends we would like to see,” he said.

He said the campaign would involve radio, bus branding, and partnership with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Director General of NAFDAC, represented by Sherif Olagunju, lauded DIBAN’s effort at checking underage-drinking. The DG said that the agency was fully in support of the campaign. Present at the event are representatives of the Ministry of Health, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), members companies of DIBAN sub-sector group.