The Delta State Police Command wiill commence second phase of registration of retired police officers on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) between March 15 and 18.

The registration will be done in all Area commands in : Asaba, Agbor, Burutu, Ogwashi-Uku, Ozoro, Sapele, Ughelli, andWarri and will commence by 8:am daily.

In a Statement by Delta State acting Police Public Realtions Officer Mr. Edafe Bright ,he stated that :”The enrolment is for all retired police officers regardless of their ranks on retirement along with their spouses, this is to enable them

have full access to all NHIS Services and benefits covered by the Police Health Organization (Police Maintenance Organization ( HMO).

” To this end retirees are required to visit any police Area Command nearest to them with the following:1.Letter of Retirement 2.Retiree’s I.D card

3.One passport photograph of retiree and spouse.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, therefore advised all retired police officers to take advantage of this golden opportunity made possible by the Inspector-general of Police, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, and make themselves

available for the capturing, while adhering strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols such as social distancing, washing of hands and use of face masks”.