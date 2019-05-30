A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Tunde Braimoh, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to justify Nigerians’ love and confidence in him by consolidating on progressive foundations he has laid down.

Braimoh, representing the APC from Kosofe Constituency II in the state house, made the call in a statement he issued to the newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

He congratulated Buhari, urging him to redouble efforts to alleviate the suffering of the masses and expedite work on infrastructural development.

“I seize this opportunity to first of all congratulate His Excellency, President Buhari, on his meritorious re-election into office culminating in his inauguration for a second term yesterday.

“Electioneering and the elections have been done and dusted and it behoves of those bestowed with the popular mandates of the people to justify the love, confidence and admiration thus reposed in them.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Braimoh, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC said.

According to him, President Buhari is expected to consolidate on the achievements of the past four years and redouble efforts at combating corruption.

“In spite of all odds, the veteran tactician (Buhari) has managed to present and foster his focus on the war against corruption and impunity, although, very difficult to combat.

“Buhari, at least, has demystified corruption and shown to keen observers that it is indeed not a mission impossible to defeat the monster if we as a people can adjust our orientation and value systems.

“The President is expected to harness the war against insurgency and decisively prohibit the menace,” Braimoh said.

He urged the president to unveil programmes and policies that would hasten economic recovery, translate into life abundant for the people and enhancement of value of Naira.

“The President must be more introspective and take more than a passing interest in the human capital that drives the critical sectors.

“As the grand leader, he must be able to convince the other leaders in the boat of governance to lead by examples and not by precepts.

“This will multiply into a multifaceted output in national growth and development,” Braimoh said.

NAN reports that President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were sworn-in on Wednesday for second term in office.

(NAN)