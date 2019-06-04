Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, June 3, 2019, formally assumed duty for a second term after subscribing to the relevant Oath of Office administered by the bank’s Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs. Alice Karau. This was sequel to his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmation by the Senate.

Mr. Emefiele, who was received into the bank by the four Deputy Governors, was visibly elated by the turnout of excited staff that thronged the venue of the oath-taking ceremony chanting his name.

In his remarks after the oath-taking ceremony, the Governor expressed gratitude to God; President Muhammadu Buhari, for nominating him; and the Senate for confirming his appointment. He also thanked the management and staff as well as the media for all their support during his first term in office. While disclosing that he will unfold a new road map for the bank and the economy, in the days ahead, after series of consultations with critical stakeholder groups, he charged all stakeholders to strengthen efforts at building a healthy and stable system in the best interest of Nigeria.

The Governor also reiterated the bank’s goal to make the CBN more people-focused, adding that it remained resolute in the belief that it would continue to play an active role in supporting job and wealth creation in Nigeria.