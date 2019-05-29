Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has noted that the biggest challenge to his administration in the state remains the Almajiri children roaming the streets.

Governor Bagudu who stated this during his swearing in ceremony along with the Deputy Governor, Col. Samaila, Yombe Dabai, (rted), insisted that the challenge coupled with the recent insecurity are surmountable with the collaboration with traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

The governor and his deputy, Col. Dabai, took oaths and allegiance of office administered by the Grand-Khadi of the State, Alhaji Imam Muktar Jega.

Addressing party members, former governors and other dignitaries at the low-queue swearing-in-ceremony held inside Presidential Lodge, Birnin-Kebbi, Bagudu noted that he had learnt a lot of lessons during his first term in office, stressing that the most outstanding achievement recorded was the unification of the state politically.

“We have learnt lessons during first term in office. Almajiris is the biggest problem and with the support of traditional rulers, we would find a solution. Funding may not be a problem, because we have a partnership with the World Bank.

“We still have security challenges, but I’m happy that all stakeholders are working hard on that. Lastly, Kebbi State is the most unified state in Nigeria politically. We have seen the benefits of these and in the next level, we shall do better,” he said.

The governor also attributed the springing up of agro-industries in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Anchor Borrowers’ scheme, stressing that in the next four years, the state would experience more developmental projects.

He explained that during his first term, 410 kilometres of roads were constructed across local government areas and 500 kilometres of road rehabilitated, stressing that the performances of the state in the JAMB, WAEC examinations had been improved.

Bagudu added that recently, the state was been ranked 4th in terms of adequate and due process in the public administration, disclosing that in the last two months, the state recruited over 2,000 teachers into its service.