Former Super Eagles players and other prominent footballers on Friday honoured Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at a novelty football match in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike , Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and other prominent Rivers leaders watched the match. Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Finidi George, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, David Ngodigha, Friday Ekpo, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Victor Ezeji, Obinna Nwaneri among other stars featured in the star-studded match. Lawmaker Kelechi Nwogu, Kenneth Kobani and Mr Ibu entertained the crowd.

Team Rivers defeated Team World 2-1, in a match where Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ezeji and Friday Ekpo found the back of the net. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who took the kick off, was honoured with a special presentation by the Ex-International.

Former Green Eagles Winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka in a short speech praised Governor Wike for his outstanding contribution to the development of Sports in the country. One of the major side attractions of the novelty Football match was the display by a young ball juggler. The ball juggler was hailed by the International Stars.