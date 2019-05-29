Brown Chimezie.

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia, HRH (amb)

Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche has urged the Federal Government to tackle the

issue of insecurity headlong.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun Ezeneche frown at cases of incessant

killings which he said is already giving the country a bad name abroad. “In every

circle, what you hear is bad news from Nigeria. If it is not herdsman attack it is bandit

in Zamfara or kidnaping. This ugly trends scare investors away”, he laments.

On the recent move by the FG to demolish Lagos Airport and renovate it with

whooping 14bn Naira, Ezeneche described it as a laughable. “In other countries,

what they do is to upgrade by opening another terminal while the former terminal still

continue to function.” Demolishing the already established airport without alternative

would only compound Nigeria’s economic woes.”

While reacting to alleged plan by the FG to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam Airport,

Enugu, the royal father described it as another effort to return The South East to

Egypt. “For years after the civil war, the south east remain without international

airport until Stella Odua in the immediate past Goodluck Jonarhan government,

constructed and commissioned the airport. Now for no just good reason, they want to

set the hand of the clock back.”

Speaking about congestion in Lagos port, Ezeneche blame it on poor planing. “In

Thailand where I reside there are about 77 province and all are connected with

international and Local airport. Bangkok the capita is land locked but dry ports are

created. And goods are moved from port cities to the capital without hassle.

While commenting about Nigerians in prisons. Ezeneche urges the FG to revisit the

treaty whereby any Nigerian in Thai prison would serve half of the term in Thailand

and complete the remains term in Nigeria.

On how to make the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Thailand bubble

again, Ezeneche urges president Muhammadu Buhari to visit Thailand after his

inauguration in May 29. He promised to personally take Mr. president around so that

he could see things for himself on how Nigeria van grow her economy borrowing

from the Thai model.