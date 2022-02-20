Mr Ademola Adefolaju, a legal practitioner and aspirant for Ogun House of Assembly has commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s developmental strides in the state, urging electorates to reelect him in 2023.

Adefolaju, who made the call in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the governor needed maximum support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The legal practitioner is eying the Ifo state constituency II seat in Ogun assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Adefolaju said he was answering the clarion call to contest for the legislative seat.

The lawyer pledged to continually and diligently lookout for the interest and well-being of his constituency if elected.

“I am left with no choice but to accept the call after consultation with various stakeholders, leaders, and youths of Ifo state constituency II.

“The best the people of our constituency can do for the advancement of infrastructure development is to make up our minds to support the incumbent governor for continuity.

“If I am given the opportunity to serve, I will passionately represent the interest of the good people and not let you down,” he said.

While commending the developmental strides of the state governor, Adefolaju promised to work hand-in-hand with Abiodun if elected, to ensure continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the government. (NAN)