The Senate on Tuesday began the screening on the renewal of appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a second term of office.

This followed a motion under executive communication moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and seconded by Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) at a plenary presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the red chamber in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 8 wrote the Senate on his reappointment of Emefiele as CBN governor for a second term of five years following the expiration of his tenure on June 2.

The letter read: ”In view of the expiration of the first tenure of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 2, 2019, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate Mr Godwin Emefiele for re-appointment as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a final term of five years.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Meanwhile, the Senate, at Tuesday plenary, commenced legislative work on the request.