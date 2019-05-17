The Senate at plenary onThursday, confirmed Mr Godwin Emefiele appointment, for a second term as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His confirmation followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s May 9, 2019 letter to the Senate informing Senators of his decision to renew the banker’s tenure, while seeking their confirmation of his nomination.

By the CBN Act, the Senate must confirm the nomination before it can take effect.

Lawmakers had instructed the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institution headed by Rafiu Adebayo, senator representing Kwara South to screen the nominee and submmit a report on the renewal of Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

Confirming the renewal, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “On behalf of the Senate, let me congratulate the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele on the renewal of his appointment.

“We wish him a useful tenure and may he use this opportunity to continue to provide support to ensure that the economy of our country continues to improve and address the important area of ensuring macroeconomic stability.” Emefiele was first appointed in 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan, and was retained when Buhari came to office in 2015.