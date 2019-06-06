Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his second term administration would feature leaders from within the state structure, with a few new officials drawn from outside the system.

Wike spoke, yesterday, during a special luncheon for members of the Rivers State Second Term Inauguration Committee, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He assured he would always involve those who worked hard for the success of the administration, especially those who served in the second term inauguration committee.

“Most of you or some of you must still be part of the government, the cabinet and other parts of the administration.

“Those of you who are prayer warriors should continue to pray. Generally, it cannot be outside this area. It cannot be. It will be people within the system and some from outside.

“Don’t feel that we have abandoned you. Not at all. Government House is still open to you,” he said.

Wike commended the committee for delivering a world class transition from first term to second term for his administration and also expressed happiness that the committee worked religiously to deliver quality programmes that shaped the commencement of his second term.

“After the successful second term inauguration, the deputy governor and I decided to host the committee for the wonderful inauguration.

“We were filled with happiness, particularly on the day of the second term inauguration. The only day we had a challenge was the day of the thanksgiving service. But, the committee made amends,” he said.

Chairman of the committee and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve.

He formally recommended members of the committee for different responsibilities in the forthcoming administration, saying they lived up expectations.

Prof. Ngozi Ordu, who thanked the governor on behalf of the committee, for the opportunity to serve said members went the extra mile to ensure the transition into the second term was successful.

Members were drawn from the former state executive council, former special advisers, former and re-elected state and National Assembly members, the academia, top class professionals, members of the business community, council chairmen, party chieftains, youth groups, women leaders, opposition party leaders and non-indigenes.