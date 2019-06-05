TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration in his second term would feature leaders from within the state party structure, with a few new officials drawn from outside the system.

Wike spoke during a special State luncheon for members of the Rivers State Second Term Inauguration Committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike assured that he would always involve those who worked hard for the success of the administration, especially those, who served in the second term inauguration committee.

He said: “Most of you or some of you will still be part of the government, the cabinet and other parts of the administration.

“Those of you, who are prayer warriors should continue to pray. Generally, it cannot be outside this area. It cannot be. It will be people within the system and some from outside.

“Don’t feel that we have abandoned you. Not at all. Government House is still open to you,” he stated.

Wike commended the committee for delivering a world-class transition from first term to second term of his administration.

The governor expressed happiness that the committee worked religiously to deliver quality programmes that shaped the commencement of his second term.

“After the successful second term inauguration, the deputy governor and I decided to host the committee for a wonderful inauguration.

“We were filled with happiness, particularly on the day of the second term inauguration. The only day we had a challenge was the day of the thanksgiving service. But, the committee made amends,” he said.

Chairman of the Second Term Inauguration Committee and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state.

He formally recommended members of the committee for different responsibilities in the forthcoming administration, saying that they lived up expectations.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives thanked the state governor for monitoring the preparations and activities of the committee, which ensured that the members delivered on their mandate.

Professor Mrs. Ngozi Ordu, on behalf of other committee members, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the opportunity to serve.

She said that members of the second term inauguration committee went the extra mile to ensure the transition into the second term, was successful.

Members of Governor Wike’s Committee were drawn from the former Rivers State Executive Council, former Special Advisers, former and re-elected state and National Assembly members, the academia, top-class professionals, members of the business community, council chairmen, party chieftains, youth groups, women leaders, the opposition party leaders and non-indigenes of the state.