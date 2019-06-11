Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that his second term appointments will be based on absolute loyalty, commitment to the vision of the administration and capacity to deliver.

Governor Wike spoke, yesterday, when he swore in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, Chief of Staff Government House, Chukwuemeka Woke, Attorney General, Zaccheus Adango and Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

He said: “These appointments are not based on sentiments. Appointment is based on 100 percent undiluted loyalty and competence.

“I will not appoint people who will run down the government. We will appoint those, who believe in the vision and mission of the state government. Those, who will defend the government and its policies.”

Governor Wike said the first set of appointments were made to kick-start his second term and enhance the development of the state.

“The appointments that I made were not lobbied for. I know these officials personally. Going forward, I will take time to scrutinise people that will be appointed. I learnt my lesson during the last term. I will only appoint people, who want to work and those, who want to make sacrifices for the state.

“I have known the secretary to the state government closely. He is loyal and committed. This second term is for people who want to work for the state,” he said.

He urged the new appointees not to take their appointments for granted and warned that if they fail to work for the people, they would face the consequences.

Governor Wike advised the new SSG to work for all Rivers people.

“You are not the secretary to the state government for the Kalabari people. You are the secretary to the state government for Rivers people. You must serve the interest of the state,” he said.

The governor urged the people of Andoni to take immediate measures to rescue the expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths or face the withdrawal of government recognition for their traditional rulers and the stopping of the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road.

Woke pledged that he would make his contributions to the actualisation of the vision and mission of the Wike-led administration.

Danagogo assured he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities. He thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, saying he would live up to expectations of Rivers people.