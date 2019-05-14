Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will focus on security and agriculture during his second term.

Wike stated this, yesterday, when he briefed journalists after a project inspection, adding that his administration would also continue to develop the education and health sectors.

“We believe that security is important and we believe agriculture is key to making sure we take our youths away from the streets.

“While we are continuing with education and health, security, agriculture and environmental sanitation will be given priority attention.

“Port Harcourt must not continue the way it is. People trading on the streets make Port Harcourt dirty. Cleaning up the city will be a special project. We will not allow Port Harcourt to continue to be dirty,” he said.

Governor Wike said his administration would be decisive in stopping street trading in the state capital and its environs.

The governor said during his first term, the administration started from the beginning because it was laying foundation, which was absent at the time he took over.

Governor Wike inspected the Real Madrid Football Academy, Judges Quarters and the Fruit Garden Market. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the project sites, saying the projects would be commissioned after his inauguration for the second term.

He took out time during the project inspection to interact with school children near the Real Madrid Football Academy and the Fruit Garden Market.

Meanwhile, Wike said the country would have made greater progress in terms of development, if the Federal Government had been implementing the reports of the participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

Wike said the implementation of NIPSS’ reports would help governments, at all levels, address key developmental challenges.

He spoke when NIPSS participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 41, 2019, visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“What has happened to past reports of the National Institute? Gradually, this has become a national ritual.

“If people sit down, conduct researches and write reports based on the researches, what is the government doing with the reports? If we make use of the reports, probably, we may not be where we are today,” he said.

Governor Wike called on the Nigerian Army to restrict themselves to their constitutional responsibilities of securing the country, instead of getting involved in election rigging.

“In those days, when people hear about the Nigerian Army, they fear and view them with respect. Today, the fear is gone. Instead of improving security, they are only interested in politics.

“They leave their primary responsibility. You can see the level of insecurity in the country. There is no state that is free from insecurity,” he said.

He urged NIPSS to formally notify the Federal Government on the need to implement reports, as the country would be better for it.