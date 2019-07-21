Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration will commission several key projects ahead of the first 100 days of his second term in office.

Wike spoke yesterday, after inspecting ongoing projects, saying that the time for politics was over and time to deliver on campaign promises to Rivers people has come.

He said: “So many projects are lined up for commissioning during our first 100 days of this second term. The Mile One Market, the Fruit Garden Market, Judges’ Quarters, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Government Secondary School, Ogu, Government Secondary, Abua and Western Ahoada County High School.” Governor Wike noted that extensive work was ongoing at the Mother and Child Hospital, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Second Phase of Isiokpo Internal Roads, Sime-Eteo Road, Eleme-Afam Road , among other key projects.

He attributed his success in project delivery despite the dwindling economy to prudent management of scarce resources, saying that the government has reduced its recurrent expenditure to achieve desired goals.

“We must make sure that we satisfy our people. We give them what they want. They deserve the best, ” Governor Wike said, noting that with politics over, he is facing governance to satisfy the people by providing them with basic infrastructure.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the project sites.

In an interview, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who accompanied the governor on the project inspection, said the projects of the state governor were people-oriented. He pointed out that the unsolicited show of love by the people for the governor was a demonstration that they are happy with his performance.

Also speaking, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, described Governor Wike as an exceptional politician with a clear mission to develop Rivers.