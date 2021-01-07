Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos Chief Medical Director (CMD), Chris Bode, yesterday, said COVID-19 second wave is ravaging the country and claiming many lives.

Bode, who made the assertion at a news conference in Lagos, said: “The resurgence of COVID-19, through the newly mutated form, is ravaging our land, claiming many lives.

“Unlike what we witnessed in the first wave, this one is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too.

“It is, therefore, imperative for everyone, first and foremost, accept that COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and we must prepare to confront it all over again.

“What we see on the streets, worship centres and social interactions, parties and daily activities calls for concern.

“In a period when the ‘enemy’ has doubled back and is attacking us ferociously, we seem to be celebrating a false victory and denying the danger is still around us.

“We need to observe all the basic rules we have been following all along and wake up to the present reality.’’

The CMD, however, advised the public to shelve all forms of social engagements for now, no parties, churches, mosques, meetings. Tell yourself it is better to stay alive.

Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) Chairman, Wasiu Adeyemo, said everyone taught that the pandemic was over.

He said there were periods in November that the hospital had zero admittance in its wards.

Also, Infectious Disease Unit Head, Iorhen Akase, said the hospital observed increased mild cases in the first wave, pointing out that the second wave was severe.

Akase said most of the cases in the first wave occurred in elderly and morbidity, but the second wave had cases among 20 years old patients.

He said as long as the new infections kept coming, a time would reach when hospitals could no longer admit any patient.

Nursing Theatre ServicesHead, Esther Imafidon, said the media should enlighten the public about the COVID-19 second wave.

Nasarawa hospital takes delivery of ventilators

Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, Nasarawa State, Hassan Ikrama, has said the hospital has taken delivery of four ventilators.

The CMD made the disclosure in an interview with Daily Sun, yesterdays, in Lafia.

He said the government had supplied sufficient personal protective equipment to the hospital to reposition it to tackle COVID-19 second wave.

The CMD said the intensive care unit of the isolation centre at the facility was properly equipped with ventilators and monitors.

Ikrama said the hospital had reactivated the infections prevention and rapid response committees with a view of training staff and ensuring patients gets the required attention.

The CMD also lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for completing and equipping the Lafia Infectious Diseases Diagnostic and Research Development Centre.

He said the centre had helped in testing and treatment of COVID-19.