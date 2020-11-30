By Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare said over 3.5 million Nigerian youths have applied for President Muhammadu Buhari’s N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

Hon. Dare stated this on Monday when the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari to organize a Youth Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme for Nigerian youths in the 36 states of the federation and FCT, held at the ITF Headquarters, Jos.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari who on January 22 this year for the first time signed for the establishment of Nigerian Youths Investment Fund (NYIF) to the tune of N75 billion. The N75 billion will be year on for three years.

“This is to just invests in skills, talents and enterprises. You can draw between N250,000 to N3 million in the first instance and when the full money come, you can get between N250,000 to N50 million based on the business idea or proposal submitted.

“About 3.5 million people have already applied and before the end of this week, we will get the funds in their account and we will start the journey.”

Hon. Dare noted that the Ministry and the ITF has also commenced another Journey of supporting President Buhari on youths development, youth entrepreneurship and up skilled of Nigerians youths with the training of 26,000 indigents youth and women.

“We are doing this because we believe in our national strengthen; 600 of our youths will be train for three months, totalling to 26, 000 across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.”

Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari said training programme would be carried out in 21 trade areas to includes, Agro-Allied, Catering (Hospitality), Autotronics, Welding, Masonry, Carpentry and Plumbing.

Others are A/C, tiling, painting, electrical instillation, information and Communication technology, Solid works, CAD, facilities Management technology, electrical electronics technology, health and safety, film and photography, cosmetology, mechatronics (Pneumatic, Hydraulics), ACDC motor controls (Alternating Current/Direct Current Industrial Motors and process Automation and Instrumentation.

He said the programme would be implemented within a period of three months with 30 trainees per trade ND 23, 310 trainees in the 36 States and FCT.

“We are adopting both Digital, Green and Brown field approach in the implementation. This is to ensure that the trainees are exposed to new trends in technology and have practical hands-on approach which is necessary for impactful skills acquisition”.

He noted that ITF will work with the data provided by the Ministry and will ensure periodic feedback for effective implementation as the funding will be provided by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

Ari said ITF and Ministry of Youths and Sports Development tha has the mandate of enhanching the prosperity of Nigerian youths, will continue to work in that regards to compliment President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire of developing Nigerian youths to compete favourably with their counterparts in other nations of the world.