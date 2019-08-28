Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than seven persons, including three final-year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, were reportedly kidnapped along Abuja – Kaduna highway, about 40 kilometres away from the state capital on Tuesday evening.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether the incident took place at the same time a former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo’s convoy ran into the kidnappers along the Abuja – Kaduna highway.

The police and the ABU authorities were yet to comment on the incidence as at the time of filing this report, but when our correspondent called the Kaduna command police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, he simply texted back, “I’m at a meeting.”

Security details of the former governor were said to have dispersed the kidnappers operating along the highway when the former helmsman of Gombe state ran into them (kidnappers).

In the video trending on social media, a woman, who was stranded among others on the highway was pleading for help from the former governor’s convoy.

The convoy was said to have later cleared the way for other stranded motorists to pass.

But on Wednesday, a source who pleaded for anonymity, told our correspondent that the ABU law students were actually abducted on the Abuja – Kaduna highway on Tuesday evening.

According to the source, no life was lost during the incident.

“There were seven kidnap cases including that of the three ABU students. There was no loss of lives. We are trailing the kidnappers,” said the source.

No fewer than 18 persons had been kidnapped within the state in the past two weeks which included two person who went to pay ransom for the release of two children of a Kaduna- based bishop.