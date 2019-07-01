Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 32-year-old man, Ikechukwu, and a prominent chief have been arrested by the police in Delta State in connection with the alleged murder of a teenager in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The lifeless body of a teenage girl was found in a bag that was dumped at a dump site in the university town.

The police said the corpse had marks of violence on the neck.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest, said the violent marks implied she could have been killed by unknown person or persons.

She said investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with the 32-year-old suspect on June 17 before her corpse was found the following day.

Onovwakpoyeya said, upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have invited the deceased for an outing on June 17, from where he lured her and handed her over to a prominent chief in the same Abraka community, who gave him the assignment to get the deceased for him.

She said the suspects would soon appear in court immediately after investigations.

She further confirmed the arrest of two suspects in their 50s who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old in Eku, in the same Ethiope East council and a two-year-old baby in Ovwian Aladja, Warri.

She said the suspects will also be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Onovwakpoyeya said the defilement incidents were recorded within the space of three weeks.

She advised parents to keep a close watch on their under-aged female children to avoid them falling victim.