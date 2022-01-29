By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has three boys for allegedly killing a girlfriend of their friend for money rituals.

The police have therefore, declared manhunt for the deceased’s boyfriend who was fingered as the mastermind of the murder.

The suspects, Wariz Oladehinde, 17, Abdul Gafar Lukman,19 , and Mustakeem Balogun, 20, were arrested following information received at Adatan Divisional Headquarters from the head of the community security guard, that the suspects were seen burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” upon the information, DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspects were arrested while the fourth one who happened to be the boyfriend of the murdered girl escaped.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot was the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat, was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building.

“They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at general hospital mortuary for autopsy. The short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased’s head were also recovered”.

Meanwhile ,Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as the height of callousness has ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing boyfriend of the victim by name Soliu. The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for discreet investigation with the view to arraigning them in Court as soon as possible.