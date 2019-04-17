Christopher Oji

Three members of a syndicate that allegedly used the name of music icon, Sunday Adegeyi, aka King Sunny Ade or KSA), to swindle unsuspecting victims of several millions of naira are in police net.

The suspects, two men and a young lady, are being interrogated at the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Lagos State Police Command headed by CSP Vera Amen.

The leader of the gang had opened an Instagram page in the social media with Sunny Ade’s name, advertising that KSA would want to assist interested people to travel on music tours to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

The gang leader, Oyedekun aka Law, also wrote in the Instagram page that those who were interested in the tour should pay between N50,0000 and N100,000 depending on the area of interest.

A senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said: “ It was just like magic as people began to pay money into the accounts the syndicate provided. They provided two different accounts. Because KSA is a well known and reliable musician, people started paying and the syndicate was withdrawing the money daily and promising to contact the victims at the appropriate time.

“It was while people were paying that those who were close to KSA notified him of the development. Some of his fans and close associates started thanking him for trying to assist the youths. KSA now raised the alarm that people were using his name to swindle innocent citizens and quickly reported the matter to the police at SIB and our operatives tracked the suspects to Ibadan and Oyo town in Oyo State where they were arrested.