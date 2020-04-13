Tony Osauzo, Benin

Police Intelligence Response Team from Abuja has reportedly arrested three persons in connection with a series of explosive attacks on the homes of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City.

The identities of those arrested were given as Henry Ilekhua, Patrick Ade and Dennis Olapele.

It was gathered that the Abuja investigating team took over investigation of the attacks following a petition to the Inspector-General of Police from a lawyer to one of the victims of the attack, who had alleged of attempt to compromise the investigation in Edo State.

The suspects were said to have confessed to have been recruited by a former Niger Delta militant for the acts.

Recall that the residence of a chieftain of the party, Chief Francis Inegbeneki in Benin City was attacked with suspected explosives, just as the residence of the state secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, was similarly attacked.

Earlier, the chambers of former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Henry Idahagbon was attacked by gunmen.