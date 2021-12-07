By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested three students of the Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos over their alleged involvement in the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old student of the college.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to a report by Channels Television, Odumosi said three of the five students mentioned by Sylvester before he died are already in custody and cooperating with the police in their findings.

Although Odumosu did not give the identities of those in custody he insisted that they are key suspects.

The police boss explained that the Command is set to go for the post mortem of the body in Delta state to ascertain the cause of death.

He assured that police authorities in both Lagos and Delta State are keenly interested in the outcome of the investigation to unravel the mystery behind Sylvester’s death.

Meanwhile, the Oromoni family has hired the firm of a foremost human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, to prosecute its case against the institution over the death of their son.

The story of 12-year-old Sylvester went viral last week after a family member went on social media to demand justice. In a series of Tweets, the family member, with handle @Perrisonoromoni said Sylvester was assaulted by some senior students of Dowen College. He added that Sylvester died after sustaining multiple internal injuries from being tortured and bullied.

